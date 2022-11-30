3i Group plc (TGOPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on January 26th

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

3i Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGOPY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,734 ($20.74) to GBX 1,816 ($21.73) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

