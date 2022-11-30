4,200 Shares in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $995,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $701,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $2,517,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRAY stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

