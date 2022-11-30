45,865 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,172. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.93.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

