4,687 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.44. 30,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

