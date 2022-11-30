59,641 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of OHI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 37,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,828. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

