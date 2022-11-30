7,560 Shares in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,916,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,927,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,865,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRM opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.