7,678 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

