7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Short Interest Up 288.9% in November

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Down 59.3 %

NASDAQ:VIIAW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,657 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

