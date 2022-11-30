7Pixels Trading Up 2.8% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $60.98 million and approximately $30,464.60 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $3.76 or 0.00022304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.5936321 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,959.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

