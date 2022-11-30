A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKBY. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23,370.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 65.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

