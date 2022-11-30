AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.81. 2,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.06% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

