ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Institutional Trading of ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in ABB by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 204,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.