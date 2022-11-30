Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 146,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

