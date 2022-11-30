ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,542.31 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $73.95 million and $15,542.31 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.80 or 1.00029921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011186 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040320 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00247096 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00074441 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,120.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

