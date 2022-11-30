abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:AJIT)

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON AJIT opened at GBX 598.34 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 505 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 765 ($9.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.15. The company has a market capitalization of £75.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28.
