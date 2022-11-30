abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:AJIT)

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON AJIT opened at GBX 598.34 ($7.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 505 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 765 ($9.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.15. The company has a market capitalization of £75.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

