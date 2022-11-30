Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.66

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.66 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 36235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

