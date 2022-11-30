Acala Token Price Down 7.3% This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Acala Token has a market cap of $65.04 million and $1.55 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,836.80 or 1.00029921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011186 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040320 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00247096 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11493625 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,799,640.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

