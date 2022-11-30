ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Down 3.4%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 2,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 698,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 459,967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after buying an additional 451,298 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 160.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 265,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

