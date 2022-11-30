Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $145.14

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.14 and last traded at $146.09, with a volume of 5649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

