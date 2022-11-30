Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

Analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. HSBC cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €2,300.00 ($2,371.13) to €1,500.00 ($1,546.39) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,874.23) to €1,500.00 ($1,546.39) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,706.19) to €2,540.00 ($2,618.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,006.67.

Adyen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

