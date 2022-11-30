Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Aegon Price Performance
NYSE:AEG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of Aegon
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Aegon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,398,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aegon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 228,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.