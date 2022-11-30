Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:AEG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Aegon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,398,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aegon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 228,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.85) to €5.00 ($5.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.50 ($5.67) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.08) to €5.70 ($5.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

