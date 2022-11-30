aelf (ELF) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. aelf has a market capitalization of $64.52 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008293 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

