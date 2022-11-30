Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,618 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.05% of Aflac worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in Aflac by 574.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 61,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,499 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Aflac by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 17,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in Aflac by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

