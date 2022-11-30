Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Down 74.6% in November

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Agile Growth by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Agile Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Agile Growth has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.