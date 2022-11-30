Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

