Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $17.34 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00121255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00223162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00061129 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

