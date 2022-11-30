Aken Jennifer Van Sells 760 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
GATX Stock Up 1.6 %
GATX stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 216,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,754. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.07.
GATX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of GATX
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GATX by 76.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GATX (GATX)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.