Aken Jennifer Van Sells 760 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GATX Stock Up 1.6 %

GATX stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 216,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,754. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GATX by 76.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.