Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 44.6% in November

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $90,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 648,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 765,542 shares during the last quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14.

