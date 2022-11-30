Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $84.84. 300,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,080,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

The stock has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

