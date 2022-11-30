Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Activity

Ally Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 34,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

