Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 755.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. 652,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,167,408. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

