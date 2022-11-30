Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.