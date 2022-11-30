Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

