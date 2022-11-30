AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

