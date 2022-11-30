Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Wednesday. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.38.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

