Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN remained flat at $0.90 during trading on Wednesday. Altigen Communications has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.38.
About Altigen Communications
