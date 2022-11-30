Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTUW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Altitude Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

