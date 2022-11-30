American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.44. 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

