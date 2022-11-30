American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 67.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in General Motors by 21.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 25.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 208,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

