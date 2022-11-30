American International Group Inc. Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
DVN stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
