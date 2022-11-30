American International Group Inc. Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DVN stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.