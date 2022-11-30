American International Group Inc. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $251.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.47. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.