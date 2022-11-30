American International Group Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hubbell worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.40.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.68 and its 200-day moving average is $212.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $261.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

