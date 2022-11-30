American International Group Inc. Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

