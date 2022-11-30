American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,435 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

