American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 76.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

HCA stock opened at $235.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average is $202.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

