American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $7,940,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

