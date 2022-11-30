American International Group Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $564,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

