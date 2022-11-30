American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.55

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and traded as high as $20.75. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 1,362 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.