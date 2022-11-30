American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.55

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and traded as high as $20.75. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 1,362 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

