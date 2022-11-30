Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Down 4.2%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 2,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $749.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

