Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 110,856 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 19.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.0 %

APH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.38. 9,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

