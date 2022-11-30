Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Anaergia from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Anaergia has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

